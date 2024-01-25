Modi-Macron Mega Roadshow in Jaipur

PM Modi and President Macron's grand Jaipur roadshow showcases the vibrant tapestry of India-France relations. From exploring iconic landmarks like Hawa Mahal to UNESCO World Heritage sites, the visit underscores a shared commitment to cultural exchange and diplomatic ties.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron orchestrated a roadshow in the bustling city of Jaipur, Rajasthan on Thursday showcasing their camaraderie and diplomatic efforts. Macrons visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi has been filled with receptions and cultural exchanges.



The streets of Jaipur witnessed an outpouring of support as large crowds gathered to give a heartfelt welcome to the esteemed guests. Acknowledging the reception Macron waved at the people during the roadshow creating an unforgettable connection with the locals. As they continued their journey, a shower of flowers added a touch of elegance to the event symbolizing the strong bond, between India and France.



After the roadshow the dignitaries visited Hawa Mahal, also known as the "Palace of Breeze " a marvel built in 1799. This visit held historical significance as it allowed these leaders to delve into Jaipurs rich cultural heritage.



Earlier in the day accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari French President Macron visited Jantar Mantar. PM Modi warmly welcomed Macron as they explored this solar observatory together—an UNESCO World Heritage Site that showcases Indias impressive scientific legacy.

Macrons visit continued with a tour of Amber Fort, where he engaged with students from schools and expressed admiration for the intricate Rajasthani paintings and artwork. The fort, which has a historical background offered the French President a glimpse into the diverse cultural heritage of India.



The significance of Macrons visit extends beyond exchanges as he has been invited as the chief guest for the upcoming 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. This marks Frances participation as the chief guest underscoring the enduring and robust relationship between the two nations. Macrons visit serves as a culmination of the 25th anniversary celebrations of India France Strategic Partnership highlighting the depth of their ties. Furthermore this visit follows PM Modis trip to Paris on Bastille Day year demonstrating both countries commitment, to strengthening bilateral relations.



