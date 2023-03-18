    Menu
    Modi, Hasina open Rs 377-cr diesel pipeline to Bangladesh

    The Hawk
    March18/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened a Rs 377-crore pipeline to bring diesel from India to northern Bangladesh.

    As Modi stated at the inauguration, the pipeline will mark the beginning of a new era in relations between India and Bangladesh.

    Diesel is now imported to Bangladesh over a 512-kilometer rail route. One million metric tonnes of diesel per year would be transported from Numaligarh in Assam to Bangladesh via the 131.5 kilometre pipeline.—Inputs from Agencies

