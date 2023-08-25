Modi government capitulated before China, says Owaisi

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Modi government capitulated before China on border issue, the AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded a special session of Parliament.



He called the capitulation shameful and dangerous and demanded that the government should tell the nation what it discussed with China in 19 rounds.



Addressing a news conference, the Hyderabad MP asked why the Prime Minister was running after the Chinese President for talks and why the government was keeping the country in the dark about what is happening in Ladakh.



Owaisi said the Prime Minister spoke to the Chinese President in Bali but the nation came to know after a month that some sort of agreement happened.



He said the Prime Minister met the Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 23 at the BRICS meeting in South Africa and the next day the nation came to know about it after the Chinese foreign ministry released a statement saying the meeting happened at the request of the Prime Minister.



Stating that 19 rounds of talks were held with China, he wanted to know what was the outcome. “Has China allowed us to patrol 25 patrolling points where it had stopped us from patrolling? Has China allowed us to patrol Depsang and Demchok. Nothing is happening. Why is this government succumbing and capitulating to the Chinese,” he asked.



Owaisi also asked why the Modi government was putting pressure on the Army to accept anything as a solution to the border crisis. He also wanted to know why it is not insisting on a return to the status quo ante of May 2020.



“What we are hiding. What is happening in Ladakh. The satellite images are very clear. We are not able to patrol Depsang and Demchok,” he said.



The IPS officer of Ladakh categorically stated in the DGP conference that we cannot patrol 25 out of 65 patrolling points, he said.



“This land belongs to our country. This is not some personal property of BJP or any political party. This land is deeply connected to the security of our country,” he said



“You are saying there was disengagement but when will deinduction happen,” he asked



Owaisi demanded that the government should give free hand to the Army which is brave and capable. He, however, clarified that he was not talking of war but of safeguarding our land.



Stating that there should be no compromise on Indian territory, the MP said the Army should be allowed to take independent decisions without putting any pressure



Recalling the Prime Minister’s words to the nation that ‘na koi ghusa hai no koi ghusey ga’, he asked what was discussed with China in 19 rounds.



The AIMIM chief said China always talks of overall relations as it does not want to discuss the border issue.



He recalled foreign minister Jaishankar’s statement that relations with China can’t be normal unless normalcy returns on the border. —IANS