    Menu
    World

    Militants kill 5 Iranian security officers in southeast, state media says

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April4/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Suspected Jaish al-Adl militants target Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Sistan and Baluchistan, resulting in casualties among security forces.

    Iran flag

    Dubai: Suspected Sunni Muslim militants killed at least 5 Iranian security officers and wounded another 10 in two separate attacks on military installations in southeastern Iran, state media reported on Thursday.

    The attacks by militants from the Jaish al-Adl group took place overnight and targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guards headquarters in Rask and Chabahar, located in the Sistan and Baluchistan province, the reports said.

    At least eight militants were killed during exchanges of fire with security forces, the media reports said.

    Jaish al-Adl is an extremist Sunni Muslim militant group that operates in southeastern Iran and the western Pakistani province of Balochistan.

    In January, Iran targeted two bases of the militant group in Pakistan with missiles, prompting a rapid military riposte from Islamabad targeting what it said were separatist militants in Iran.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Iranian Military Installations Attack Rask and Chabahar Attacks Iranian Security Forces Clash Extremist Sunni Militancy Iran Pakistan Relations Sistan and Baluchistan Violence Counterterrorism Iran
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in