New Delhi: According to the research, the microfinance loan portfolio grew by 22% in 2022-23, reaching Rs 3.48 lakh crore.

As of March 31, 2022, the total amount of loans held by a bank was $2.85 trillion.

Disbursements of microloans increased by 23% in FY 2022-23, reaching Rs 2,96,423 crores from FY 2021-2022's level of Rs 2,39,433 crores.—Inputs from Agencies