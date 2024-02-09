Measures Taken To Address Healthcare Challenges In Rural Areas

New Delhi (The Hawk): To address the healthcare challenges, particularly in rural areas, the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) was launched in 2005 to supplement the efforts of the State/UT governments to provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to all those who access public health facilities. NHM support is provided to all States/ UTs including Maharashtra for setting up of new facilities as per norms and upgradation of existing facilities for bridging the infrastructure gaps based on the requirement posed by them.

The Government has launched four mission mode projects, namely PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Ayushman Arogya Mandir erstwhile Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) was launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India with an outlay of Rs. 64,180 crores. The measures under the PM-ABHIM focus on developing capacities of health systems and institutions across the continuum of care at all levels, primary, secondary and tertiary, to prepare health systems in responding effectively to the current and future pandemics /disasters.

Through 1.64 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandir, comprehensive primary healthcare is provided by strengthening Sub Health Centres (SHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs). These Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) provide preventive, promotive, rehabilitative and curative care for an expanded range of services encompassing reproductive and child healthcare services, Communicable diseases, Non-communicable diseases and other health issues.

Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) provides health coverage up to Rs. 5.00 lakh per family per year to poor and vulnerable families.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways. As on 08.02.2024, 55 cr Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created.

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FC-XV) has recommended grants through local governments for specific components of the health sector to the tune of Rs 70,051 crores and the same have been accepted by the Union Government. These grants for health through Local Governments will be spread over the five-year period from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26 and will facilitate strengthening of health system at the grass-root level.

Union Health Ministry provides technical and financial support to the States/UTs to strengthen the public healthcare system, based on the proposals received in the form of Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) under National Health Mission. Government of India provides approval for the proposals in the form of Record of Proceedings (RoPs) as per norms & available resources.