Apt Electoral Match For "Supercilious", "Proudy", "Snooty", "Brash", "Harsh" Asaduddin Owaisi, Lok Sabha MP Of Hyderabad, Capital Of Telengana: Kompella Madhavi Latha, RSS member since last 40 years, now determinedly, irresistibly hell bent on defeating till-now-unbeatable Owaisi in this year's Lok Sabha elections, come what may, unabashedly disclose insiders. Madhavi Latha, apart from being the "high-ending, 100% dedicated + devoted RSS member since last 30 years without any break has also been nurturing an intense feeling of hers that of defeating Owaisi who's actually considered amid most political observers, analysts as a "sheer liability in Hyderabad in the absence of an all round solid opponent. Now that a strong "opponent to Owaisi is here in the form of Madhavi Latha", they have sincerely begun count down to Owaisi's ouster...And why not so, after all, around 70% voters of Hyderabad are Hindus, thus, they have every right to make Madhavi Latha victorious and they will do so also, assert insiders determinedly. ...(Electoral) Match for Owaisi, thus, finally.

—Soumitra Bose