    Masi-to-be Ananya Panday attends cousin Alanna Panday's baby shower

    The Hawk
    March22/ 2024
    Alanna Panday and husband Ivor's grand baby shower was a star-studded affair with Bollywood's elite in attendance. Ananya Panday, donning a chic white dress, shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating the occasion.

    Ananya Panday and her cousin

    Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday's paternal cousin Alanna Panday is expecting her first child with husband Ivor. On Thursday, the couple hosted a grand baby shower, where the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence.

    Ananya attended the bash wearing a cute white printed dress.

    She also took to Instagram and shared a picture from the event in which she can be seen posing with her cousins Alanna and Aaliya Washere.

    "Maasis and baby mama," she captioned the post.

    For her special day, Alanna wore a white satin gown. Her husband twinned with her in a white T-shirt.

    Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur also attended the baby shower of Alanna. Celebs like Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Salman's mother Salma Khan and sister Alvira were also present.

    Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray, who got married in Mumbai last year, announced that they are expecting their first baby a last month. Posting a video on Instagram, on Wednesday, Alanna Panday wrote in her caption, "We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you."

    —ANI

