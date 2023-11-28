    Menu
    Marvel Studios ropes in Michael Waldron to write 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

    Pankaj Sharma
    November28/ 2023
    Los Angeles: Marvel Studios has hired Loki creator Michael Waldron to pen the script for "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty".
    It comes as an added responsibility for the writer who is already on board to pen "Avengers: Secret Wars", the installment that would follow "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty", reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

    The studio's decision to rope in Waldron for "Kang Dynasty" comes after Destin Daniel Cretton exited the project. He will be focusing on his other Marvel projects like the TV series "Wonder Man".
    Waldron has become one of Marvel's most trusted creative minds having previously created and served as showrunner of season 1 of Tom Hiddleston-starrer "Loki" as well as writing "Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness".

    "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty", the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame", will focus on Kang, Marvel Cinematic Universe's new main villain essayed by Jonathan Majors.
    The movie is scheduled to come out in the US on May 1, 2026, and will be followed by "Avengers: Secret Wars" on May 7, 2027. The two Avenger movies will bring down the curtain on Phase 6 of the MCU.

    —PTI

