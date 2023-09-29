    Menu
    Maruti Suzuki receives show cause notice from GST Authority

    Nidhi Khurana
    September29/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Friday, Maruti Suzuki India announced that it had received a show cause notice from the GST Authority seeking to appropriate tax already paid in the sum of Rs 139.3 crore, plus interest and penalties. 

    In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India explained that the notification concerns the company's tax liability on a reverse charge basis for a range of services from July 2017 through August 2022. 

    A statement from the corporation claimed, "The company will file a reply to the show cause notice before the Adjudicating Authority," and that the notification had no effect on the company's finances, operations, or other activities. —Inputs from Agencies

