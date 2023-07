Mumbai: Tuesday's gains in the Sensex and Nifty followed a similar upward trend in international markets and continued inflows of foreign capital.

The market's gains from the previous day were aided by investor demand for blue chip stocks including Reliance Industries, Infosys, and ITC.

At its final tally of 65,617.84, the BSE Sensex of 30 shares of stock rose 273.67 points, or 0.42 percent. It gained 526.42 points, or 0.80%, over the day, closing at 65,870.59.—Inputs from Agencies