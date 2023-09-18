    Menu
    Many annoyed by my rise and believe I'm too young to become US Prez: Vivek Ramaswamy

    Nidhi Khurana
    September18/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Washington: On Sunday, Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy remarked that his ascension has irritated many people and that they think he is too young at 38 to become US President.

    After a strong showing in the first Republican presidential primary debate, his popularity is on the increase, according to a number of polls. Since his last performance in August, he has gained 12 points in the polls. His opponents' criticism, meantime, has intensified.

    After my strong performance in the second debate, Shannon and I have been the target of harsh criticism for the past few weeks. This is all part of the process, Ramaswamy said in an interview with Fox News, so he welcomes a healthy discussion on the topic.—Inputs from Agencies

