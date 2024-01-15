Manoj Jarange Set to Commence Indefinite Fast for Maratha Quota in Mumbai on January 26

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange declares an indefinite fast in Mumbai starting January 26, advocating for quota rights. The protest, originating from Antarwali Sarati village, involves a journey with both walking and vehicular travel, targeting Mumbai arrival by January 26.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange announced on Monday his intent to initiate an indefinite fast for quota rights in Mumbai, commencing on January 26. The venue for the protest is yet to be finalized, with options including Azad Maidan or Shivaji Park ground.



Speaking from the epicenter of the Maratha quota agitation in Antarwali Sarati village, Jarange disclosed the detailed plan for the upcoming demonstration. The Maratha community members are scheduled to embark on their journey to Mumbai from Antarwali Sarati village on January 20, with a portion of the travel on foot and the remainder by vehicles. The goal is to reach Mumbai by January 26.



"I will commence the walk from Antarwali Sarati village on January 20," Jarange stated during a press conference, unveiling the itinerary for the agitation. "Agitators will start their journey at 9 am on January 20, walking until noon each day. Subsequently, they will board vehicles to proceed to the next destination for an overnight stay," he added.



The Maratha community has persistently protested, demanding reservations in government jobs and educational institutions under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

