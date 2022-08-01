Mandaviya Addresses Inaugural Ceremony Of Training Programme For Senior Adm Medical Officers Of CGHS

New Delhi (The Hawk): “Let us change our attitude as we step out of our homes for work. A positive attitude and healthy mental framework along with dedication and commitment are pivotal building blocks for a healthy and progressive nation”. Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stated this as he addressed the inaugural ceremony of training programme for senior administrative medical officers of CGHS along with Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State here today.

A week long training and orientation program has been organised at National Institute for Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) for CGHS officers, under the guidance of the Union Health Minister to enhance and upgrade their skills at interpersonal communication, administration and use of technology.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya stressed on importance of “Samvaad” as a strong tool for interpersonal communication and grievance redressal. “Those organisations and individuals that are in a learning mode will always progress. We shall always benefit from a “Vidyarthi bhaav” where we are open to imbibing knowledge, new insights and learn from each other”, he stated. The Union Minister stated that empathy, care and softer skills further refine and enhance our technical and clinical abilities. Many challenges are resolved with a positive attitude, he stressed. He shared experiences to highlight the importance of being open to suggestions to enhance one’s attitude towards work.

Highlighting the achievements of CGHS, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State said that CGHS as an organization has widened its network and is now functional in 75 cities across the country with approximately 450 wellness centers.Over the period, it has undergone many changes to keep pace with the developments in the health sector such as digitization of services and inclusion of various new health modalities. Planning and implementation of these changes has been only possible due to consistent efforts and hard work of the entire workforce, she stated.

She further added, “It is commendable that CGHS has adopted good administration practices like the recently introduced exercise of ‘CGHS Panchayat’. Such practices help in assessing the different aspects of CGHS service system like the wellness centers, the empanelment procedures, bill reimbursement etc. Interactive meetings held with all stake holders of CGHS such as staff and the beneficiaries in various cities to address their grievances and receive feedbacks if any is a welcome initiative. Health resources – both human and material are precious assets to the society and a robust health care administration and management system ensures their effective utilization.” She also re-emphasized on Hon’ble Prime Minister’s mantra of skill, re-skill and up-skill.

Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) is a unique Health Scheme providing comprehensive health care to its nearly 41.2 lakh beneficiaries who are mainly central government employees and pensioners, through its 460 wellness centres spread across the country in 75 cities. The wellness centres provide holistic health care services to around 55000-60000 beneficiaries daily besides there being a provision of number of empanelled Health Care Organizations including Super Speciality Hospitals.

CGHS in collaboration with NIHFW, a premiere training institute under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has initiated training programmes for various categories of employees in CGHS. The training programme has been launched for Senior Administrative Medical Officers who are holding administrative posts in various CGHS offices/Wellness Centres or are likely to hold these positions near future. The training will be held from 1st August to 6th August 2022 and around 70 of these officers will be trained in two batches. The six-day comprehensive training programme aims at capacity building of Senior Administrative Medical Officers in CGHS for their holistic development, in alignment with the CGHS vision and mission, which include not only upgrading of administrative and managerial skills but also enhancing for creating a better and more humane personality.

Shri Alok Saxena, Additional Secretary, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Dr.Nikhilesh Chandra, Director, CGHS, Ms. NidhiKesarwani, Director, NIHFWand other eminent dignitaries were also present at the event.



