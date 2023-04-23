Man beaten to death in Delhi's Shadipur

New Delhi: In Delhi's Shadipur area, two people beat a 39-year-old man to death, according to police.

The incident was reported via PCR about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the official.

The caller said that an injured guy was lying on the street.

When the police arrived, they found out that the injured person had been transferred to a local government hospital.

Doctors pronounced the victim, later identified as Pankaj Thakur, dead at the scene.

"On the basis of inspection of scene of crime, local intelligence and scanning of CCTV footage two alleged persons were identified," said the police.

An initial investigation found that the deceased had been kicked and assaulted by the suspect.

"More details will be ascertained from the accused once they are apprehended," said the police.—Inputs from Agencies