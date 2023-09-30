Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at housing society in Mumbai, 27 people rescued

Mumbai (Maharashtra): As many as 27 people including five children were rescued after a fire broke out at a housing society in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to the information, the incident was reported at Ganesh Krupa Cooperative Housing Society, situated in the Girgaon area.



The fire which originated on the third floor of the 14-storeyed building, spread to electric wiring and installations within an electric duct, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Thick smoke could be seen emanating from the building which prompted some of the residents to evacuate the building before the fire tenders arrived at the spot.

Upon the arrival of fire tenders, the fire was extinguished, and the power supply to the building was also cut off to contain the fire.

A total of 27 persons, including 17 Females, 5 Males, and 5 Children on various floors were safely rescued through the staircase at the terrace, said BMC officials.

The officials further informed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

—ANI