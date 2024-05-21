Maharashtra Board Class 12 results out: 93.37% students pass exams, girls outshine boys

Girls outshone boys with a pass percentage of 95.44% compared to 91.60%. Over 14 lakh students registered for the exams, with the Konkan division topping the chart at 97.51%.

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday declared the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12, results with 93.37 per cent students passing the exams.

As per results announced by the board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi, 95.44 per cent girls cleared the exams as compared to 91.60 per cent boys.



A total of 14,33,371 students registered for the exams conducted in March. Out of them, 14,23,970 students appeared for the exams and 13,29,684 passed, Gosavi said.

The Konkan division was on the top with 97.51 per cent students passing the exams, followed by Nashik division 94.71 per cent, Pune 94.44 per cent, Kolhapur division 94.24 per cent, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 94.08 per cent, Amravati 93 per cent, Latur 92.36 per cent, Nagpur 92.12 per cent, and Mumbai with the lowest 91.95 per cent.



Gosavi said in the science stream 97.82 per cent students passed, arts 85.88 per cent, commerce 92.18 per cent and vocational streams 87.75 per cent.

—PTI