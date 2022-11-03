Lucknow University disqualifies Ayurvedic and Unani institutions

Lucknow (The Hawk): The Lucknow University has severed ties with the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital and the Government Unani College (LU).

Ayush University, Gorakhpur will now be associated with the two colleges.

The LU Executive Council met on Wednesday and made a decision to this effect.

Sanjay Medhavi, registrar at LU, said: "All Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy institutes in the state would henceforth be affiliated with Ayush University, according to the UP government. We agreed to the affiliation shift plan in the meeting in accordance with the directive."

He claimed that LU had told colleges that going forward, all newly admitted students will receive degrees from Ayush University while those currently enrolled would receive degrees from LU.

He said that Ayush University will now be in charge of administering the test.

LU will now teach pharmacy, yoga, and alternative medicine as part of medical education.

