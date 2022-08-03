Lok Sabha: Cong Moves Adjourment Notice Over ED Raid At Herald House

Moving an adjournment notice Suresh Kodikunnil said: "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: The raids conducted in National Herald office in Delhi by Enforcement Directorate is yet another instance of the vengeful politicization of Central agencies by the BJP-led NDA government in its attempt to throttle dissent and opposition voices by acting upon fake and trumped up charges."

"The unjustifiable acts of the Enforcement Directorate, that has become a pawn in the hands of the BJP is dangerous to the principles of fairness on which the nation is built. The weaponisation of central government agencies must be stopped and democratic ethos must be upheld."

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the office of Congress mouthpiece National Herald newspaper in connection with a money laundering case involving party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.