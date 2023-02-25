LLB student lands in police net for faking car theft to claim insurance

New Delhi: A group of law school students have been detained after filing a bogus insurance claim by staging a car theft.

The suspect in the fake automobile theft case was apprehended with the aid of ANPR cameras after the Delhi Police became aware of the crime.

The Honda City belonging to Sachin was stolen on February 1 from a parking lot near Uggersen Park, according to the report filed with Baba Haridas Nagar police on February 2, according to a senior police official. In regards to this incident, Sachin had submitted an electronic First Information Report.

The police reviewed the ANPR camera files and surveillance footage from the scene and determined that another vehicle was involved in the crime but that the licence plate was obscured by distance.

The accused were tracked down to the Jharoda border thanks to CCTV video.

"At Jharoda border, logs of ANPR cameras were checked and it was found that an I-IO car was used in the commission of the crime by the culprits. The car was registered in the name of Deepak, a reaident of Jhajjar, Haryana, a fourth year LLB student," the police said.

Deepak originally sought to deceive the authorities during interrogation, but after prolonged questioning, he eventually admitted to his role in the crime.

Accuser Sachin was a college friend of Deepak's, he said, and the two of them plotted to steal his Honda City and file a fraudulent insurance claim so that they could use the money to buy a new automobile.

"To make the insurance claim, they first lodged an e-FIR on the portal of Delhi Police reporting a car 'theft'.

As planned, Deepak and his pal Krishan stole the car from a Goshala on the Najafgarh-Nangloi highway. Following this, Sachin reported a fictitious theft to the authorities.

"They wanted to sell the car to scrap dealers for extra profit. But after two days, Sachin informed Deepak that police was chasing the vehicle using CCTV footage, so they changed the plan and burnt the car at an isolated place," the police said.

The insurance claim Sachin filed after he burned the car is still being processed at this time.

Deepak was paid Rs 35,000 by the complainant for his services.—Inputs from Agencies