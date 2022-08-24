Live-action 'King Kong' origin series in early development

Los Angeles: The 'King Kong' franchise is moving ahead with a live-action series about the origin of the giant.

The project is in early development at Disney+, reports 'Variety'.

The series would be a serialised drama that would explore Kong's origins as well as the mysteries of his home, Skull Island.

According to 'Variety', the series would be based on the original 'King Kong' written by Merian C. Cooper as well as new novelisations by artist Joe DeVito produced in conjunction with Cooper's estate.

'Variety' further states that Stephany Folsom, who developed the Amazon series 'Paper Girls' for television, will write and executive produce the King Kong show.

James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett will also executive produce on behalf of Atomic Monster along with Dannie Festa for World Builder Entertainment. Disney Branded Television will produce the show.

The original 'King Kong' film released in 1933 and became an instant hit. The character has been used in numerous films to date, most recently in the Legendary-Warner Bros. Monsterverse films.

Those include 'Kong: Skull Island' and 'Godzilla vs. Kong'. Netflix also has the 'Skull Island' anime series on the way. Peter Jackson also remade the original film in 2005 with Adrien Brody, Jack Black, and Naomi Watts.

—IANS