    Lexus to enter used car market; launch first EV in India by 2025

    Nidhi Khurana
    July22/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Having completed six years in the Indian market, luxury carmaker Lexus plans to enter the used car sector there in the coming year, according to a senior company official.

    Currently, the Japanese automaker distributes its products through 23 retail locations, but it plans to expand the scope of some of these stores to include the pre-owned vehicle market.

    While it has made a name for itself with its self-charging hybrid vehicles, Lexus is preparing to launch its first electric model in the United States by 2025.—Inputs from Agencies

