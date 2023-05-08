Lessors want 36 Go First planes deregistered

Mumbai: Lessors have requested deregistration for a total of 36 aircraft since cash-strapped Go First cancelled all of its flights less than a week ago, with requests for taking back another 13 aircraft arriving on Monday.

Go First has asked the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to rule on its petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings as soon as possible because lessors have already begun deregistering their aircraft.

After Go First requested investigation, the tribunal decided to do so.—Inputs from Agencies