Kushi team visited Yadadri and took the blessings of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy

Tollywood's recent super hit Kushi movie team visited Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy this morning. They took the blessingsafter the success of Kushi's movie. Hero Vijay Devarakonda, director Shiva Nirvana, producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar along with their family members visited the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple. On this occasion,

Hero Vijay Devarakonda said - This year our family got together a lot. My Brother Baby movie and Kushi in which I acted were both successful. I visited Yadadri Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy along with my family members to thank God for that. Few years back when I came to Yadadri the temple was not so good. We thank the Telangana government for making Yadadri a wonderful temple with the reconstruction.

The temple authorities and police took care of us so that we could have darshan without any problem. I would like to thank them. Our film production Mythri Movie Makers also successful this year. Both of their films won National Awards. And now Kushi is a hit. God wants everyone to be happy like us. Kuushi's director Shiva Nirvana, producers Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni thanked the Telangana government for making the Yadadri temple magnificent.