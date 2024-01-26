King Charles anticipates for Collaboration with India on Global Challenges

King Charles III extends heartfelt congratulations to India on its 75th Republic Day, expressing eagerness for collaborative efforts between the UK and India to address global challenges. Celebrating the enduring bond and shared values, the monarch looks forward to a flourishing partnership in the significant 75th Commonwealth anniversary year.

London: King Charles III has expressed his excitement about working with India to tackle the most critical global challenges on the occasion of Indias 75th Republic Day. In a message conveyed to President Droupadi Murmu the British monarch extended his congratulations. Highlighted the special bond between the UK and India. King Charles III expressed confidence in the growth of their relationship especially during this significant 75th anniversary year of the Commonwealth, which represents enduring shared values and aspirations.



Interestingly King Charles III shares the birth year as the Indian Republic both originating in 1950 when Indias Constitution came into effect replacing the Government of India Act 1935—a relic from British colonial rule.



Praising India for its G20 presidency in the previous year King Charles III expressed his anticipation for ongoing collaboration between both nations to address global challenges. Furthermore he eagerly mentioned that all members of the Commonwealth will come together in Samoa this year—an update shared through an official message posted on behalf of the British High Commission in India.



It is worth mentioning that King Charles IIIs message to President Murmu coincided with his admission to a hospital for treatment related to a prostate. The palace had previously announced plans, for a 'corrective procedure' concerning King Charless health condition.

