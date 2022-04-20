Kindergarten children hospitalised for food poisoning in China

Beijing: Over 90 Chinese kindergarten children were hospitalised in southwest China in a suspected case of food poisoning. They were hospitalised yesterday after having a lunch at a private kindergarten in Yunnan province's Wenshan City. Ninety one children began to show stomach ache symptoms and vomiting after they had their lunch in the New Century kindergarten in Wenshan city, said the city's publicity authorities. They were immediately sent to the People's Hospital of the city for treatment. All of them were in stable condition, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.So far 31 of them have been discharged from hospital.The kindergarten has about 400 children. PTI