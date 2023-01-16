Kerala all-party meeting seeks animal attack victims' compensation

Wayanad: At an all-party meeting here on Monday, it was decided that victims of animal attacks in Kerala's hilly forest district should receive more money as compensation. This was due to the number of animal attacks on people has been going up.

In his remarks following the meeting, Kerala's Forest Minister A K Saseendran said that the state cabinet was the only body with authority to increase compensation for victims of animal attacks.

"The recommendation of the all-party-meeting in this regard will be submitted before the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister," Saseendran said.