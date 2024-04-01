Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till April 15, claims PM Modi not doing the right thing

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to judicial custody in Delhi Excise policy case; He criticized PM Modi's actions as detrimental to the country. High security at Rouse Avenue Court as ED ceases further interrogation.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody till April 15 after he was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at Rouse Avenue Court on Monday.

Kejriwal was produced before the court at the end of his remand period in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case.

While entering the court complex the Delhi CM crticised PM Modi claiming he was not doing the right thing.

"Pradhan Mantri jo kar rahe hain woh desh ke liye achha nahi hai, (What the PM is doing is not right for the country)," Kejriwal said speaking to reporters while he was being produced in court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) brought the Chief Minister to the court amid high security.

The ED moved an application in the court seeking direction to send Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody and stated that further custodial interrogation, at the moment is not required.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju was appearing for the ED.

Kejriwal through his lawyers moved an application seeking permission to carry some prescribed medicine during Judicial custody in Tihar.

Kejriwal also moved an application seeking permission to carry several books including Bagwad Geeta, Ramayana and a book namely 'How Prime Ministers decide' authored by Neerja Chaudhary.

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal reached the Rouse Avenue court before her husband was produced before the court. Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were also present at the court on Monday.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case related to Delhi Excise Policy.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days in the case.

On Sunday, Kejriwal's wife while addressing the INDIA bloc rally had made an emotional pitch to party supporters and people.

Reading a message from her husband, Sunita said, "Your very own Kejriwal has sent a message for you from custody. However, before reading out this message, I would like to ask you something. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi put my husband in custody. Do you all believe that he did the right thing? Do you believe that Kejriwal-ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that since Kejriwal is in custody, he should resign. Do you all believe he should resign?"

—ANI