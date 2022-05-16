Katrina wishes 'New York Wala Birthday' to Vicky

The 'Fitoor' actor took it to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with her husband Vicky Kaushal, wherein both of them could be seen cuddling romantically while vacationing in New York.

Mumbai: As actor Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today, wife Katrina Kaif drops a very sweet message for him and shared adorable pictures with him on her social media account on Monday.

Sharing the photos Katrina wrote, " New York Wala Birthday Fans poured in their love for the couple by dropping a large number of heart emoticons, while the birthday boy replied to the post by saying, "Shaadishuda wala Birthday!!!" and some red little hearts.

Vicky is celebrating his first birthday since his wedding. The couple got married in a magnificent wedding in Rajasthan on December 9 2021, in the company of close friends and family. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently visited Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York City, where they are presently vacationing.—ANI