    Menu
    Showbiz

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu’s 'Crew’ to release on March 29

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February23/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by the powerhouse duo Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, "Crew" promises a thrilling journey in cinemas on March 29.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in Crew

    Mumbai: Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu-starrer Crew is set to arrive in theatres on March 29, the makers announced on Friday.

    The upcoming comedy movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan of Lootcase fame and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.


    Also starring Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh, Crew is set in the world of commercial aviation and promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey.

    Ektaa R Kapoor’s production house Balaji Motion Pictures announced the release date of the movie on their official Instagram account. The same post was shared by Kareena, Tabu, and Sanon.

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/rakul-preet-singh-jackky-bhagnani-share-love-filled-wedding-video

    “Time to Risk it. Meet our #Crew! #TheCrewInCinemasMarch29,” the post read.


    The makers also unveiled the first look posters of Kareena, Tabu and Sanon as air hostesses, and revealed that comedian-actor Kapil Sharma will be seen in a special appearance in the movie.


    Crew marks the third collaboration between Ektaa and Rhea post the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding and last year’s female comedy film Thank You for Coming.

    —PTI

    Categories :ShowbizTags :Crew movie comedy Bollywood 2024 releases Air hostess film characters Kapil Sharma special appearance Ektaa R Kapoor Balaji Motion Pictures The Crew In Cinem as March 29 Veere Di Wedding Thank You for Coming sequel
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in