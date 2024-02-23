Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani share love-filled wedding video

Celebrate the union of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani through their enchanting wedding video, capturing moments from their Mehendi to the D-Day in Goa.

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani who got married recently on Friday treated their fans to a love-filled wedding video.

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21.

The clip documents Rakul and Jackky's adorable moments spent during their Mehendi, Haldi and Wedding Day functions.

The highlight of the video is Rakul elegantly walking down the aisle before she breaks into a dance as friends and family cheer. Rakul is also seen in a blue lehenga, sitting on Jackky's lap, covered in turmeric paste as their friends shower them with flower petals.

Rakul and Jackky shared the video with the caption, "It's not you or me , it's US #bintere #abdonobhagna-ni."

Another highlight of the video is the endearing melody that Jackky made for his bride. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by him along with Zara Khan.

The couple had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.

Rakul wore a pink-peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

Meanwhile, amid a flurry of good wishes that have been pouring in since they took their nuptial vows, Rakul and Jackky received a special congratulatory letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Jackky took to his Instagram stories to shared a glimpse of the letter with his fans with a caption that read, "Thank you so much honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Your blessings mean a lot to us as we embark on this new journey."

In the letter, PM Modi extended his 'heartiest congratulations' to the couple and expressed his gratitude for being invited to the ceremony. "As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding," PM Modi stated in his letter to the newlyweds.

"The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery," he added.

Showering his blessings on the newlyweds, PM Modi wrote, "May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realize their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues.

"Thanking the couple for sending him a wedding invite, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion."

Rakul also shared PM Modi's letter on her Instagram stories, captioning her post, "Thankyou soooo much honorable prime minister @narendramodi ji .. your wishes mean a lot to us."

—ANI