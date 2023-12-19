Jonathan Majors dropped by Marvel after found guilty in assault case

Marvel Drops Jonathan Majors Amid Legal Controversy: Actor Convicted of Harassment and Assault in Grace Jabbari Case. Casting Change Sparks Speculation on MCU's 'Avengers 5' Future.

Los Angeles: Actor Jonathan Majors is said to have been fired by Marvel after he was found guilty of harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.



The 'Creed III' star, was being lined up as one of the future leading faces of the superhero movie studio, but has reportedly been dropped by bosses after a jury delivered the verdicts on Monday, December 18, reports aceshowbiz.com.



It was reported that just after the finding was reached in court that a "source close to the studio" said it had "parted ways with Jonathan Majors,” as per Variety.



The actor had been cast to play Kang, the central antagonist in the Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



He has been convicted of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault of his ex-partner Grace. Majors was also found not guilty of one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.



The actor was arrested on March 25 on assault and harassment charges, after Grace accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a private car after she took his phone to read a text message he had received from another woman.



She reported the star forcefully took his phone back from her, causing an "excruciating" injury to her right middle finger. And she said when she got out of the car Majors hit her on the back of her head and then tried to force her back into the car, causing a cut behind her right ear.



Majors denied he assaulted Grace and his defense team alleged she was the aggressor when she took his phone. During the actor's nearly two-week trial, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office released a series of texts between him and Grace, as well as an audio recording that was used evidence.



It included messages in which Majors seemingly attempted to persuade Grace not to go to hospital following a head injury and another in which the actor threatened suicide.



In the audio, Majors tells Grace she needs to act like Corretta Scott King and Michelle Obama, because he's "a great man" who is "doing great things, not just for me, but for my culture and the world."



Majors could be jailed for up to a year when he is sentenced and the case could spell the end of his Hollywood career at a time when he was being tipped for an Oscar for his role in the unreleased film 'Magazine Dreams'.



It was reported that Majors was set to front 2026's 'The Avengers: Kang Dynasty', which has now been renamed 'Avengers 5'.

—IANS