JioMart welcomes Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Reliance Retail's JioMart, one of the country's leading e-marketplaces, has roped in Indian cricket icon, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador.

"In addition, JioMart has re-branded its festive campaign to JioUtsav, Celebrations Of India, which will go live on October 8, 2023. The JioUtsav campaign emphasizes the inference that Dhoni has given the nation several occasions to celebrate but has missed being a part of them. So, with renewed vigor, he is determined to celebrate all moments of happiness, festivities and special occasions with his loved ones," a Reliance Retail release issued on Friday said.

Dhoni will be seen in a 45-second promotional film.

"We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assurance, just like JioMart. Our new campaign lends itself to celebrating life and all its special moments with our loved ones, 'shopping' is an integral part of this revelry. Non-metro regions currently account for around 60 per cent of our overall sales, a sign of gradual growth and a true testament to the fruition of our efforts to democratize digital retail," Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart said in a release issued on Friday.

"JioMart has always focused on promoting regional artisans. The platform currently works with 1000+ artisans, selling 1.5 lakh unique products. In fact, as part of the campaign shoot, Varaganti presented a Madhubani painting made by Ambika Devi, an award-winning artisan from Bihar to Dhoni. This signifies the focus JioMart has on not only offering products and the best experience to customers but also enabling millions of artisans and SMBs to conduct business with ease," the release added.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, said, "I strongly identify and echo with the values that JioMart stands for, being a homegrown e-commerce brand, they are driven by a purpose to support the digital retail revolution in India. India is known for its vibrant culture, people and festivals, JioMart's JioUtsav campaign is an ode to the celebration of India and its people. I am very excited to come on-board with JioMart and be a part of the shopping journey of millions of Indians."

The films are conceptualised to highlight the cross-category expertise of JioMart, the celebration of the festive spirit and the great shopping deals and discounts available on the platform.

Last year, JioMart adopted a horizontal, cross-category approach offering products across segments. From electronics to fashion and beauty to home decor, JioMart has onboarded Reliance-owned brands including Urban Ladder, Reliance Trends, Reliance Jewels, Hamleys among others further augment the selection on the platform. This rapid expansion is in line with JioMart's aim of becoming India's largest home-grown e-marketplace.

