Jilted Lover Booked For Harassing Girl, Family

Lucknow: A jilted lover has been booked in Lucknow for allegedly pressurising a 24-year-old girl from different faith to marry him.

When the girl rejected the proposal, the youth, along with his two aides, started stalking her and making phone calls to harass her.

Last week, the miscreants stormed her house in Aliganj, lobbed bricks at the house and abused her parents. The family has now lodged a case with the police in this regard.

DCP North Qasim Abdi said that a case has been registered against Arbaaz Ahmad Khan and his aides.

The miscreant was a senior to the victim at a private university, from which she did B.Com honours in 2020. He developed a crush on her and started hanging around her, taking advantage of his seniority on the university campus.

It was alleged that Arbaaz was forcing the girl to marry him, but the girl rejected the proposal and also ended her 'friendship' with him.

After the girl refused to talk to him, Arbaaz started using harassment tactics.

The girl's father said that Arbaaz reached his house last week and abused them.

"We were frightened by his behaviour. He belongs to a different religious faith, and was still forcing my daughter to marry him," the victim's father alleged.

He said that act of miscreants has been captured in the CCTV installed at his house. —IANS