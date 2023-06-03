Jharkhand to send team of doctors to Odisha's Balasore

Ranchi: On Saturday, it was announced that a team of doctors from the state of Jharkhand would be heading to the Balasore district of Odisha to aid in the treatment of those injured in the railway disaster there.

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that a team of officials and doctors will be heading to the neighbouring state on Sunday morning by helicopter.

"According to the information received regarding the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the team will meet the passengers of Jharkhand and provide them all possible help. Passengers injured in the accident will also be provided all necessary assistance for better treatment," he tweeted.—Inputs from Agencies