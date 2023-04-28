Jet Airways CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor resigns; JKC pledges airline resurrection

Mumbai: CEO-Designate Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned from his position with bankrupt Jet Airways, despite the winning bidder Jalan Kalrock consortium's assertions that it is committed to the airline's rebirth.

Jet Airways has been experiencing some turbulent air since it ceased operations in April of this year, and the departure of Kapoor is the latest example of this.

In an insolvency resolution process, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) emerged as the successful bidder for the once-famous Jet Airways after it had been in operation for more than 25 years. However, obstacles have long delayed the transfer of ownership.—Inputsfrom Agencies