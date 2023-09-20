    Menu
    Japan records $6.3 bn trade deficit in August

    Pankaj Sharma
    September20/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Tokyo: Amid drop in exports and imports, Japan recorded $6.3 biliion trade deficit in August, the government said in a report on Wednesday. According to the Finance Ministry, the country's trade deficit stood at 930.5 billion yen (6.3 billion US dollars) in the recording period, as exports continued to shrink, falling by 0.8 per cent to 7.99 trillion yen, Xinhua news agency reported.

    Meanwhile, imports declined for the fifth consecutive month to 8.92 trillion yen, down 17.8 per cent year on year, the ministry's preliminary data showed. (1 Japanese yen equals 0.0068 US dollars)

    —IANS

