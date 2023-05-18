Jammu police issues advisory ahead of G20 meet in Kashmir

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India]: Jammu police on Wednesday issued an advisory asking the general public to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications spreading rumours regarding the G20 meet to be held in the valley.

"The general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the following numbers:+44 7520 693559, +447418343648, +44 7520 693134 or any ISD number which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G 20 event," read the advisory from the Jammu police.

As per the advisory, "These numbers are spreading anti-national messages/propaganda and the general public should remain fully alert towards these attempts and not respond to any of such suspicious calls".

"Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, he/she can contact the Cyber Police station or any nearby Police station/Post Post," it stated.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar on Monday co-chaired a review meeting with field officers over the security arrangements for the G-20 meet.

Kashmir police informed that officers were directed to ensure that deployment of magistrates & police are put in place well before the summit and reiterated the need to enhance the security measures at vulnerable locations to avoid any chance of terrorist attack during the G20 summit.

The picturesque region of Kashmir is gearing up to host the prestigious G20 Summit for the first time in its history.

The event, which will take place from May 22 to 24 at the SKICC on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, is expected to have a positive impact on the tourism and trade sectors of the region.

Preparations for the summit are in full swing, with the city of Srinagar being decorated like a bride to welcome the distinguished guests. The renovation and repair of roads are being carried out at a fast pace, along with the installation of hoods and other construction works. For the first time, work is also being done to decorate the bunkers from outside located from Srinagar International Airport to SKICC.

Department of Tourism Kashmir has also made many essential arrangements to make this summit a memorable one.

The G20 summit is expected to promote Kashmir internationally and give a new dimension to the tourism sector of Kashmir. The tourism sector is the backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, and a record number of tourists are expected to visit Kashmir this year also.

The summit will boost the tourism sector and help it touch new heights. The handicraft industry is also hoping that this international-level summit will prove to be very beneficial.

G20 Summit includes the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the United States. ANI