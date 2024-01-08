Israeli Air Strike Claims Life of Senior Hezbollah Commander in Lebanon

Israeli Air Strike Claims Life of Hezbollah's Deputy Commander Wissam Al-Tamil in Lebanon, Intensifying Regional Tensions Amid Nasrallah's Warning to Israel

Tel Aviv: In a significant development, Wissam Al-Tamil, a high-ranking Hezbollah commander, also known as Jawas, met his demise in an Israeli air strike in Majdal, Lebanon. Al-Tamil served as the deputy head of Hezbollah's elite Rawdan force.



Reports from Arabian media indicate that the lethal attack occurred while Al-Tamil was traveling in a car alongside another Hezbollah leader. The incident follows closely on the heels of the killing of Saleh al-Arouri, Hamas deputy political head, and six other members of the terror group in a drone attack in Beirut, attributed to Israel.



Notably, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah had previously issued stern warnings to Israel through televised addresses, emphasizing severe consequences in the event of any attacks in Lebanon. The recent events underscore the heightened tensions in the region, raising concerns about potential retaliatory actions.

—Input from Agencies