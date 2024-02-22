    Menu
    Israel sounds sirens in Eilat, intercepts aerial target

    The Hawk
    February22/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Israel's military successfully intercepted a potential threat in the Red Sea area, responding to sirens that warned of incoming rockets and missiles in Eilat.

    Red Sea

    Jerusalem: Israel's military said it intercepted a target in the area of the Red Sea on Thursday after sirens warning of incoming rockets and missiles sounded in the southern city of Eilat.

    "The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians. The sirens were sounded according to policy," the military said.

    Eilat, on the Red Sea, has in the past been the target of long-distance launches by Yemeni Houthis, in solidarity with Palestinians since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October.

    —Reuters

    Categories :WorldTags :Israel Security Red Sea Alert Eilat Rocket Houthis Threat Gaza War Update Southern Israel Military Interception
