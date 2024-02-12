    Menu
    Israel should press Gaza offensive to free more hostages, says Netanyahu

    The Hawk
    February12/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows relentless military pressure until "total victory" over Hamas for the recovery of hostages.

    Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would not pass up any opportunity to free more hostages from Gaza and described sustained military pressure until "total victory" over Hamas as necessary for their full recovery.

    His statement was issued after Israeli special forces freed two hostages in a rescue operation in Rafah, a town on the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt packed with war refugees, where the prospect of wider operations has worried Cairo and Washington.

    —Reuters

