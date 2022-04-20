ISIS on bombing spree, now attacks Moroccan embassy in Libya

Rabat: Just a day after bombing the South Korean embassy in Libya, the Islamic State may have carried another attack in Tripoli, this time targetting the Moroccan embassy, reports said Monday. According to a Reuters report, an explosion hit the front gate of the Moroccan embassy in Tripoli today morning. Though no one is said to be inujured so far, the embassy's gate and a nearby building is said to have been damaged. The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the ISIS loyalists, said reports. Earlier, just a day ago, the ISIS staged an assault on the South Korean embassy in Tripoli, killing two Libyan guards. Militant groups operate freely in Libya, which is torn between a militia-backed government in Tripoli and an internationally recognized government in the east.