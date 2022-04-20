ISIS affiliate Boko Haram releases first shocking beheading video

Lagos: Months after pledging allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, Boko Haram militants released its first video showing gruesome execution similar to the ones seen in the ISIS videos. The horrific video shows armed Boko Haram militants brutally killing a captured African Union soldier who is seen kneeling on the ground. The ten-minute propaganda video, available with The Daily Mail, shows heavily armed Boko Haram militants launching rockets, travelling in open vehicles and shooting at Nigerian Army. It also shows houses being set on fire by militants, corpses of Nigerian Army men and huge cache of arms and ammunitions with them. The report further states that an audio message titled 'Kill and Be Killed' has been released by the militants in which an ISIS spokesperson has warned of violence against Jews and Christians. The extremists had pledged allegiance to the ISIS in March earlier this year. Boko Haram, which means "Western education is sin" in English, was designated as a terrorist organisation in November 2013.