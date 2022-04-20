Iran nuclear review bill clears hurdle in US Senate

Washington: The US Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to advance a bill giving Congress the right to review any nuclear deal reached with Iran, after backers overcame initial objections from President Barack Obama. The bill, coming amid intense negotiations between major world powers and Iran on a deal intended to prevent Tehran`s development of a nuclear weapon in exchange for lifting of economic sanctions, set up a vote on final passage immediately afterwards. "No bill, no review," warned the legislation`s chief sponsor, Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker, ahead of the vote on what he called "a landmark piece of legislation." The American people, Corker added, want Congress "to make sure that Iran is accountable and that they comply" with the nuclear accord due to be finalized by June 30. AFP