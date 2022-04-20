IPL 2022: Don't Think There Is Any Problem With Pant's Batting, Feels Shastri

Mumbai: Former India coach Ravi Shastri came out in support of Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant, saying, "I don't think there is any problem with his batting".

Pant has scored 144 runs from five matches with a strike rate of 146.94 and average of 36 in the IPL 2022. As Capitals take on Punjab Kings at the Brabourne stadium on Wednesday, Shastri spoke about how Delhi can get the best out of Pant by taking some responsibility off him and letting him play his natural game.

"What I would like to see with Delhi is Rishabh Pant coming and playing his natural game. Forgetting that he is the captain of the side, just let him go out and play his natural game. Let the others around him take the responsibility, because if he fires it will do his captaincy a world of good and at the same time you will see the results changing for Delhi Capitals pretty quickly," Ravi Shastri said on the Gameplan episode on Star Sports. "I don't think there is any problem with his batting. I think it's just a change of mind-set that is needed, where he goes out and gives himself a little bit of time early on and then goes for it. There are no half measures. The Rishabh Pant you know is Rishabh Pant where there are no half measures. He plays high-risk shots, he takes his chances and you want him to play in that fashion because that's what brings out the best in him," he added.

—IANS