IndiGo Flight Diverted To Pak Due To Technical Snag

New Delhi: An Indigo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi on Sunday following a technical snag, the airline said.

"IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution, the aircraft was diverted to Karachi," IndiGo said in a press statement. The aircraft is being examined at the airport. Meanwhile, the airline is sending an alternate aircraft to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad, it added.

IndiGo was dispatching an additional flight to Karachi to bring passengers back to Hyderabad.

A series of such incidents have been reported by the Indian airlines in the last couple of days. Earlier, on July 15, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted last night to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second.

Similarly, on July 5, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi after an indicator light of the airplane malfunctioned. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft that was heading from Delhi to Dubai started showing unusual fuel quantity reduction from its left tank when it was mid-air. Following this, the plane was diverted to Karachi, according to reports.—IANS