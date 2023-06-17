Indian talent, innovation create and empower Google products globally: Top company official

Washington: A senior executive at Google has stated that the country is an important market for the firm and a source of incredible talent and innovation that is used to create and empower Google's products all around the world.

According to Google's worldwide head of government affairs and public policy, Karan Bhatia, the business is "very excited" about India.

"The Indian market is very important to us." This place has made us feel at home. We've been at this location for close to two decades. We number in the thousands, and we all work in that building. His words were "an incredible wellspring of talent and innovation that fuels the development of Google's products around the world."—Inputs from Agencies