India Will Host 1st Edition Of ‘Global IndiaAI 2023 ’ In October

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will be organizing the Global IndiaAI 2023, scheduled for October this year. There will be participation from leading AI players, researchers, startups, and investors in India and worldwide.

The conference is poised to cover a wide spectrum of topics, including Next Generation Learning and Foundational AI models, AI’s applications in healthcare, governance, and next-gen electric vehicles, future AI research trends, AI computing systems, investment opportunities, and nurturing AI talent. Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar chairs the conference’s steering committee which is entrusted with the task of shaping the contours of the Global IndiaAI 2023. It draws members from MeitY’s Digital Economy Advisory group and other prominent leaders in the field of AI.

Speaking about the conference, MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasized that the Government’s vision is to gather the world’s best and brightest minds under one roof to deliberate the future of AI and its impact in several sectors.

“The Global IndiaAI 2023 conference is tentatively planned for October 14/15 and it will bring together the best and brightest in AI from India and around the world. This summit is expected to evolve and become a must attend event on the annual calendar of the Global AI industry, startups, practitioners, researchers and students. The huge success of the past two editions of the SemiconIndia conference by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji firmly put India on the global semicon map. This enabled India to become a catalyst for investments and growth within the sector. The Global IndiaAI summit will also catalyze India’s AI landscape and innovation ecosystem,” the Minister said.

The conference will also serve as a showcase for the vibrant IndiaAI ecosystem that comprises key initiatives such as DI Bhashini, India Datasets Program, IndiaAI Futuredesign program for startups, and IndiaAI FutureSkills program dedicated to nurturing world-class AI talent.

Highlighting the comprehensive groundwork behind IndiaAI, MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar pointed out the pivotal role of the working groups that collaborated closely with industry, Startups & academia partners. These groups have presented a holistic framework for the IndiaAI initiative, which revolves around pillars: AI in Governance, AI Computing & Systems, Data for AI, AI IP & Innovation and Skilling in AI. These pillars will form an integral part of the upcoming conference’s agenda.

“What makes India so attractive for AI is the diversity of it. Our diversity will be an addition to the quality of data sets for any large language model or any AI learning model. What we want is that AI should be responsible so that user harm is curbed and innovation is encouraged. Our primary aim is to ensure a collaborative and participatory approach, steering AI to enhance governance and transforming lives while building global partnerships and actively shaping the world’s technology landscape,” the Minister added.