India Logs 13,615 New Covid Cases, Active Tally Rise

New Delhi: India added 13,615 new coronavirus infections in day while the active cases rose to 1,31,043, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,36,52,944 and the death toll climbed to 5,25,474 with 20 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent.

An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.24 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,96,427, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 199 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 20 new fatalities include three each from Kerala and West Bengal, two each from Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Sikkim.

A total of 5,25,474 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,978 from Maharashtra, 70,153 from Kerala, 40,124 from Karnataka, 38,028 from Tamil Nadu, 26,284 from Delhi, 23,547 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,246 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. —PTI