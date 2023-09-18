India emerging as fastest-growing large economy no accident: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that India's rapid economic growth is no fluke, but rather the result of concerted efforts to put the country's most disadvantaged citizens in the driver's seat of the country's development.

In an article for the e-book 'People's G20,' published by India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Modi stated that India, in its capacity as G20 president, would work to expand the forum so that all nations' opinions could be heard and all countries' contributions could be counted.

After saying, "I am positive that we have matched our pledge with actions and outcomes," From October until November, India will serve as president, and beginning in December, Brazil will take over.

Modi has stated that India's G20 leadership is more than just a diplomatic stunt. It was the gateway for people all over the world to have what has been called the "mother of democracy and a model of diversity." He remarked that India's G20 chairmanship exemplifies the country's current reputation for getting big jobs done.

"Now it's a grassroots movement. By the conclusion of our time, we will have hosted over 200 meetings in 60 different cities across India, attended by approximately 100,000 delegates from 125 different nations. He claimed that no previous presidency had ever covered such a large and varied geographic area.

He expressed confidence that G20 delegates would attest for India's demographics, democracy, diversity, and development, saying that hearing about them from someone else was far different from experiencing them yourself.

The philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is a family), he reaffirmed, has been the driving force behind India's G20 Presidency. "Our G20 Presidency strives to bridge divides, dismantle barriers, and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord, where shared destiny eclipses isolation," he said.—Inputs from Agencies